AMES — Rich and Barb Roepke will celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, June 27. As a result of COVID-19 concerns, the Roepkes will celebrate their anniversary with their immediate family for a backyard BBQ.
Rich and Barb were married June 27, 1970 at the Aurora Methodist Church. After moving back to Aurora in 1975, both remained active in the Aurora community for more than 43 years. They moved to Ames in 2018. Barb retired from teaching in 2010 and Rich in 2014 from the insurance business after 39 years. Rich served as the mayor of Aurora for 28 years.
The Roepkes are the parents of four children, Gretchen (Mike) Mosher of Ames; Joanne (Beany) Bode of Algona; David (Heidi) Roepke of Ames; and Stephanie (Eric) Schares of Ames. They have nine grandchildren: Avery Mosher; Hollis, Violet and Henry Bode; Aurora Roepke and soon-expected brother; and Rose, Ruby and June Schares.
Anniversary greetings and good wishes may be sent to 4700 Todd Dr, Ames, IA 50014.