Rohde advances in American Legion Oratorical Contest

Dennis Soppe, West Union, a member of the National Executive Committee of the American Legion presented West Central’s Cameron Rohde with a certificate from the Department of the Iowa American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program “A Constitutional Speech Contest.”
Cameron, a junior at West Central, has advanced through two previous competitions and will now advance to the next level on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Tama Hall on the Hawkeye Community College Campus.
Cameron is supported by the Maynard American Legion and has been named an Honorary Member.
Cameron is also with the Oelwein Legion as Sons of the American Legion. Cameron’s father and grandfather, along with many other family members, are veterans of military service. He is the son of Joe and Heidi Rohde, Maynard.