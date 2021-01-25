AMANA — The Amana Colonies have designated Feb. 12-14 as Romance Weekend.
This weekend features antique specials, wine and cheese tastings, shopping deals, weekend and overnight lodging packages, and unique dinners and desserts in the historic seven villages that make up the Amana Colonies.
Over the weekend, visitors can find a special four-course wine and dine dinner that features a different wine with each course on Saturday evening at the Ox Yoke Inn, as well as a chef’s dinner at Hotel Millwright and special dinner menus at the Ronneburg Restaurant and Millstream Brau Haus.
Selected area hotels and inns are featuring special overnight packages for those wanting to escape for an evening or the entire weekend. Visitors can find food specials, special pricing, and even a blood drive at our various hotels and bed and breakfasts.
For more information or a complete list of events contact the Amana Colonies Visitors Center, 319-622-7622 or visit the website at www.amanacolonies.com.