Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, with 16 members attending.
The program was presented by Ron Luckeroth on his wood creations. He uses a lathe with various chisels to form bowls, containers, Christmas ornaments, and many different types of novelty items. They are made from boards, blanks, or trees and branches. Many types of wood are used and because of their natural color variations, each piece is a unique creation.
He uses segmented turning and creates pie-like pieces to make circles of wood, which are then layered, rounded, and formed into the desired shape. The final steps to create the finished product include sanding, buffing, polishing and sealing. He brought many samples of his artwork for the group to see and noted that Decades has many of his finished items for sale.
Missy Rau presided at the business meeting. Thank you notes from Marilyn Gallo and Linda Jensen were read. Upcoming events including the Tribute to Fleetwood Mac program “Rumours” on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Williams Center, the high school musical “Mamma Mia” being presented the first weekend in November and the middle school and high school vocal concerts were noted.
Using a fall theme, refreshments were served by co-hostesses Lynnette Rochford, Lynn Koch, Karen Farmer, and Tammy Stasi.
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the home of Sue Imoehl. She will demonstrate fabric covered plates for the program. Other hostesses are Kris Rex and Julie Williams.