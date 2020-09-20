The public is invited to join in a Public Square Rosary Rally at noon Saturday, Oct. 10 on the lawn of Holy Name Church, 128 N. Walnut St., West Union. This rally is sponsored by “America Needs Fatima,” and is one of more than 20,000 rallies to take place across the United States this day.
The date was chosen as closest to the Saturday of the original event and noon is near the time the miracle of the sun happened.
This will be an outdoor event. Attendees should dress for the weather and bring a lawn chair. If weather is inclement, the rally will be in the church. The Center for Disease Control rules apply; wear masks, social distance and hands sanitized.
The rosary is for reparation for sins and offenses committed against others, fervent prayers for repentance, world peace, world health, world leaders, and justice and equality for all.