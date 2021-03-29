Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In-person services have returned to St. Peter – Richfield Lutheran Church, rural Sumner, and St. John – Stapleton Lutheran Church, rural Waucoma. Pastor Caroline Engelbrecht will conduct the services at both churches.

Holy Week services and for the remaining Sundays in April at St. Peter – Richfield are as follows:

April 1, Maundy Thursday service with Holy Communion at 6:30 p.m.

April 4, Easter service with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m.

April 11, 18 and 25, worship services at 10:30 a.m.

Holy Week services and for the remaining Sundays in April at St. John – Stapleton are as follows:

April 2, Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m.

April 4, Easter service with Holy Communion at 9 a.m. LYO to serve cinnamon rolls, coffee, juice and milk following the Easter service. Persons may stay in with fellowship or take and go. A freewill donation will be accepted.

April 11, 18 and 25, worship service at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m.

