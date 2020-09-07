Ryans to mark 70 years together

OELWEIN — Paul and Anna Mae Ryan will observe their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19. They were united in marriage at St. Patrick’s Church in Waukon on Sept. 19, 1950.
The Ryan’s children are Barb Fischer, Mary Ryan and Jane (Bartt) Carney. They have been blessed with two grandsons, Rick (Amy) Fischer and Rob (Carrie) Fischer, two granddaughters, Breckyn and Brynlee Carney, three great-grandsons, Ryan, John and Steffen Fischer, three great-granddaughters, Brocklyn, Everlee and Karli Fischer, three step-grandsons, Austin, Chance and Carter (Cedar) Anderson.