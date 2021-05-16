FAIRBANK — The Atom Bombers 4H club met on Sunday, May 2, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank. The club also did a ditch clean up east of Fairbank that day.
The meeting was called to order by Reese Peine. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Hayden Ryherd. Roll call was, “What was your favorite thing that you found when you were doing ditch clean up?”
The secretary’s report was given by Destry Peine and the treasurer report was given by Brody Kleitsch.
At the meeting a reminder was given that the registration for any animals to be entered into the Buchanan County Fair will be due on May 15th. All people that want to show their animals need to have a valid showing license by completing required YQCA training.
The 4H pledge was led by Morgan Gipson. The hosts were the Ryherds and the Millers.
Next month we will be camping out at Fontana Park for two days on June 11 and 12.