Schmitt of Fort Atkinson elected to ISU CALS Student Council

AMES — Jessica Schmitt, majoring in Dairy Science at Iowa State University, was elected to serve as secretary of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Student Council in 2021. She was elected by other student leaders serving as representatives on the council.
As an executive team council member, Schmitt, from Fort Atkinson, will help guide CALS Student Council members as they serve as representatives of the college and organize a wide variety of campus events over the coming year.
CALS Student Council serves as a unifying body among CALS students and senior administration of the college. The council is composed of representatives from agriculture and life sciences-related member organizations.
The council hosts annual events such as National Ag Day, a CALS Freshmen/Transfer BBQ, CALS Week, and facilitates awards for graduating seniors each semester.
In addition, representatives of CALS Student Council contribute significantly to other high-profile campus experiences. For more timely information about their activities, follow Iowa State CALS Council on Facebook.