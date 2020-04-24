PELLA – Central’s annual Scholarship Celebration was scheduled for Thursday, April 23, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible.
More than 700 students would have been recognized this year in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.
The following students from Registerland were honored:
Kerrigan Upton of Ossian received Mr. and Mrs. Joe H. Johnson Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
Jaida Houge of Aurora received John and Marilynn Poole Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
