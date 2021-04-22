PELLA — Central’s annual Scholarship Celebration was scheduled for Thursday, April 22, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. More than 800 students would have been recognized this year in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.
The following students from the area were among scholarship recipients for this year’s celebration.
Cassidy Frana of Calmar received the Donald V. Meyer Mathematics Scholarship.
Kerrigan Upton of Ossian received the Mr. & Mrs. Joe H. Johnson Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
Jaida Houge of Aurora received the John & Marilynn Poole Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
Cassandra Moss of West Union received the Journey Scholarship.
