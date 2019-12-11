OELWEIN – The Sorority Sisters gathered at the home of Barb Sanders for a Christmas brunch, secret sister gift exchange Monday morning.
The Sanders home was decorated with lighted Christmas trees and other appointments for the occasion. The table setting also carried out the holiday theme with lighted candles.
After the brunch, the morning was spent socially. Sheila Bryan read a letter from former member Darlene Klatt, now living in Cedar Falls.
Plans for the February Valentine party were made during the brief business session conducted by the hostess. The party was set for noon Monday, Feb. 10, at Leo’s Italian Restaurant. The group will not meet in January.
The gift exchange closed the session.