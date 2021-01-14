Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Moves into the Area This Evening... .A band of moderate to heavy snow will move northward into the area from the south late this afternoon and evening. Hourly snow rates along and near Interstate 90 will be in the half to 1 inch range. This could impact the end of the evening commute. Travel will go from slippery to hazardous and potentially dangerous this evening. A lull in precipitation is looking likely for much of the area overnight before additional lighter snow moves in during the day Friday. Parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, closer to Interstate 35, are more likely to see a steadier snow through the entire time period. While confidence is increasing in final totals, questions remain on how much of a lull we see overnight and how far north and west said lull extends. In addition, warmer temperatures in the valleys may lower snow amounts some. As of now, expect totals of 6 to 10 inches in much of southeast Minnesota with lesser amounts elsewhere. Keep up to date on the weather and consider altering travel plans this evening. If you must travel, be sure to check road conditions prior to departing. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&