Members of the Oelwein Mealsite breakfast gang gathered Friday morning, March 13 to celebrate Josie Walrath’s birthday, which was March 14. Special treats were shared and the Birthday Song was serenaded to the honoree.
Birthday celebrations continued at lunch where Ernie Steinman was also serenaded. His birthday was Sunday, March 15. He furnished ice cream for the noon dinner.
These were the last celebrations for a while, as the Oelwein Senior Dining Center is closed due to government restrictions in place because of COVID-19. Mealsite members hope to be able to have more celebrations after restrictions are lifted.
Senior citizens can contact NEI3A at 1-800-779-8707 for information about meals, transportation tickets or other services.