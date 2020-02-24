Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Senior Citizens Housing Corporation will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Central Manor community room, building 21.

Proxy vote cards have been sent out and this year members vote for a three-year term for Paul Gray, Mary Ann Gathman, and Barbara Rundle.

Present members on the board are Paul Gray, president, Mary Ann Gathman, vice president, Barbara Rundle, secretary; Jim Mueller, Diann Kerns, Larry Price, Anna Mae Ryan, Janice Minton, and Wallace Rundle. Brenda Nabholz and Denise Olson, from Kartay Apartment management of Independence will also attend the meeting.

