Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in 7 packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time.
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about options available, please call us at 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.
June 2020 Menu
Monday, June 1: Tuna Noodle Au Gratin, Mixed Vegetables, Diced Beets, Peaches
Tuesday, June 2: Polish Sausage, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Hot Dog Buns, Pineapple Tidbits
Wednesday, June 3: Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Thursday, June 4: Beef Chili w/Beans, Baked Potato, Mixed Green Salad, Cornbread, Sliced Pears
Friday, June 5: Italian Ranch Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Corn O’Brien, Raspberry Cheesecake Pudding
Monday, June 8: Ham Rotini Casserole, Sliced Carrots, Paprika Garlic Cauliflower, Baked Cookie
Tuesday, June 9: Sloppy Joe, Green Beans, Hot Potato Salad, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruit Cocktail
Wednesday, June 10: Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Thursday, June 11: Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake
Friday, June 12: Beef Spaghetti Casserole, California Vegetable Blend, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce
Monday, June 15: Chilaquiles Casserole, Brown Rice, Green Peas, Baked Cookie
Tuesday, June 16: BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Baked Beans, Glazed Carrots, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Wednesday, June 17: Beef Goulash, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, Warm Chocolate Cake, Salad Dressing
Thursday, June 18: Glazed Ham, Buttermilk Potatoes, California Vegetable Blend, Dinner Roll, Brownie
Friday, June 19: Chicken Tetrazzini, Tomatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Pie
Monday, June 22: Parmesan Chicken, Garlic Red Pepper Rotini, Broccoli, Strawberry Banana Pudding
Tuesday, June 23: Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Sliced Carrots, Applesauce
Wednesday, June 24: Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Bean Bake, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Thursday, June 25: Chicken Rice Casserole, Green Peas, Harvard Beets, Pineapple Tidbits
Friday, June 26: Meatloaf, Onion Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk
Monday, June 29: Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce
Tuesday, June 30: Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin