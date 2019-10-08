What a fine beginning to our “Shadows Of the Past” series.
At the recent meeting of the Oelwein Area Historical Society, Kay Schwartz touched on all facets of DeKalb, where she worked for 30 years. She was so very thorough!
Also present, that evening, were the following employees of DeKalb — when it was a busy, active part of Oelwein: Karen Wise, Shirley Maillie, Mary Kay Miller, Butch Robinson, Lee Blunt, Pete and Jeannie Kalb, Gus Aubrey, and Paul E. Fox. Those present with connections to DeKalb were: Mary Ann Gathman, Mary Lou Oldfather, Virginia Schoenenberger, Kaye Frazer, Iva Greco, Verla Kelly, Duane Brandt, Leanna Stamp, and Dave Kunkle.
Thank you so very much for coming! Our members were thrilled that you joined us for the evening.
The evening began with a very tasty finger-foods lunch followed by a brief report about what’s been happening at the Museum, as well as the Coliseum. Following Kay’s presentation, a lovely “thank you” bag was presented to her. The door prize winners for the evening were Dave Kunkle and Kaye Frazer. Thank you, Mary Kay Miller, for adding this new touch to our meetings.
Looking ahead to the October meeting — the 29th, to be exact — we will hear about OCCO, as the second in the series, “Shadows Of the Past.”
Jerry Buhr will be the speaker. We had such a wonderful turnout of DeKalb people, we certainly hope that there might be some who had strong ties with OCCO, worker or customer — who might wish to attend. Please make note of the date on your calendar.