WATERLOO – Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area (SSNHA) is hosting a coloring contest for kids up to age 12.
The coloring contest, in conjunction with Silos & Smokestacks 25th anniversary, celebrates agriculture heritage, the agriculture industry and sites and attractions throughout the heritage area.
Contestants can choose from eight different agriculture coloring sheets. Coloring sheets can be picked up at Silos & Smokestacks Headquarters (305 W. Park Ave., Waterloo) or downloaded at www.silosandsmokestacks.org/coloring-contest. There are three age categories: ages five and under, ages six to nine, and ages 10-12. Entries from across the state of Iowa are welcome and will be judged for neatness, use of color and creativity.
First, second and third prizes will be awarded in each age category. First Place winners will be receive a t-shirt, Silos & Smokestacks Swag Bag and a ticket to SSNHAs Grand Opening and 25th Anniversary Picnic on Aug. 1.
Deadline to enter is June 30. Winners will be announced on July 9. For a complete list of rules and more information on how to enter, visit www.silosandsmokestack.org/coloring-contest.
To learn more about agriculture and the heritage area, visit Silos & Smokestacks Headquarters at 305 W. Park Ave. in downtown Waterloo. Pick up a visitor guide, get a 25th Anniversary stamp or a National Park Service Stamp. To plan your agriculture adventure and find a complete list of heritage sites, visit www.silosandsmokestacks.org/explore.