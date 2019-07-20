SPOKANE, Wash. — Kaley McIntosh Dugger and Chloe Dugger, daughters of Mike and Debbie McIntosh Dugger, Spokane, and granddaughters of Marian McIntosh and the late Robert McIntosh, Oelwein, graduated from universities this spring and summer.
Kaley, at left, graduated magna cum laude from Seattle University in June. She also received the outstanding student of the year award in biology which is voted on by the faculty. Kaley is now working as a clinical researcher in the neurology department of Harbor View Hospital.
Chloe, at right, graduated in May from the University of Utah in the graduate program of genetic counseling. She is now working at Valley Children’s Hospital in Fresno, Calif.