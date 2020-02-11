Skinners to celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

PAPILLION, Neb. — Fred and Darlene (Huinker) Skinner were married Feb. 13, 1960 at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein, and rode to their reception in a near-windowless Model A Ford. Both were former Sacred Heart High School grads (1955 and 1957) and high school sweethearts.
Fred served 30 years in the U.S. Navy completing various tours of duty in Morocco, Iceland, Denver, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Diego and multiple deployments on aircraft carriers to the Western Pacific, Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.
They spent their last eight years of active duty at the Joint Strategic Target Planning Staff, Offutt AFB.
Darlene served 20 years in Administration and Logistics with the Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District. Both are now retired enjoying golf, travel, gardening/cooking/canning and bridge. They have three sons and five grandchildren
The Skinners will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Tiburon Golf Club with family and friends following 10:30 mass at St. Columbkille’s parish in Papillion.
Anniversary greetings may be sent to the couple at 1301 Devon Circle, Papillion, NE 68046.