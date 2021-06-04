Smiths celebrating golden wedding anniversary

Charles and Diana Smith of Oelwein are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Charles Smith married Diana Michels on June 12, 1971 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hazleton.
Their family includes Monica Smith with Tabitha and Michael Carpenter, great-grandson Greyson and another great-grandson very soon, all of Independence; Michael and Dawn Smith with Brianna, Nathan and Caden, all of Ankeny; Michelle Smith of Hazleton; Melissa Smith and Michael Westen with Alex Porter, all of Independence.
The couple will celebrate with a family dinner and an afternoon of grandkids and great-grandkids.