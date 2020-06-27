Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN – Secret sister names were revealed in a gift exchange when The Sorority Sisters met Thursday morning. It was the first meeting since the coronavirus stay-at-home, shelter-in-place directive. Members practiced self-distancing.

The group gathered at Platt Park for the annual revealing of names. New names will be drawn at the first meeting of the 2020-2021 year in late summer.

Barb Sanders presided at the brief business session when members voted to purchase a hanging flower basket for the downtown area.

Members selected hostess and program dates for the coming year.

Remainder of the time was spent socially.

