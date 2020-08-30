OELWEIN – The Sorority Sisters, following regulations prompted by COVID-19, met in the solarium at the home of Bonnie Elliott Saturday morning to note “Beginning Day.”
Wearing masks and observing social distancing, members discussed plans for the coming year. It was announced that the family of Darlene Klatt, a late longtime member, will hold a memorial service at Hickory Grove Golf Course, Tuesday, Sept. 8. The course was one of Darlene’s favorite places.
New names for secret sisters were drawn during the meeting conducted by Barb Sanders.
At the close of the meeting hostess Bonnie, shared produce from the garden she and her husband Dale have tended.
Next meeting will be announced.