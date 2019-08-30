OELWEIN – The Sorority Sisters dined at Barn Happy in Cedar Falls Wednesday. They were joined by Darlene Klatt, a former Oelwein resident and sorority member.
After lunch, members toured the facility shopping area which features Iowa made goods including jewelry, crafts, food, etc.
Cindy Lundry and Barb Sanders received Beginning Day gifts from their secret sisters.
Darlene Klatt invited members to visit the apartment where she and her husband Howard reside. They also toured the garden.
The next meeting of the group will be Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at the home of Ellen Howard in Manchester.