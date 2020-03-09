Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

It’s spring when icicles aren’t eaves dropping

And when Robins are busy hopping.

It’s spring when our world turns all shades of green

And huge Bald Eagles nest high in tree.

It’s spring when rabbits and squirrels tumble

And the bees are beginning to bumble.

It’s spring when new hairdos appear

And we catch sight of cauliflower ears.

It’s spring when couples are outdoors dating

And kids are racing their dogs and skating.

It’s spring when Grandma’s quilts are all sun dried

And she has spring cleaning on her mind.

It’s spring when Grandpa hunts his fishing pole

And is immediately ready to go.

It’s spring when we have daylight saving time

And enjoy the extra hours of sunshine.

Tags