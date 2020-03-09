It’s spring when icicles aren’t eaves dropping
And when Robins are busy hopping.
It’s spring when our world turns all shades of green
And huge Bald Eagles nest high in tree.
It’s spring when rabbits and squirrels tumble
And the bees are beginning to bumble.
It’s spring when new hairdos appear
And we catch sight of cauliflower ears.
It’s spring when couples are outdoors dating
And kids are racing their dogs and skating.
It’s spring when Grandma’s quilts are all sun dried
And she has spring cleaning on her mind.
It’s spring when Grandpa hunts his fishing pole
And is immediately ready to go.
It’s spring when we have daylight saving time
And enjoy the extra hours of sunshine.