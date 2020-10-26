In thanksgiving to God and to the praise of His name, in 1936 the members of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fairbank, first dedicated their Wicks pipe organ. As it was during the Great Depression, its dedication came at great cost to the members.
For 84 years, the organ has faithfully served both young and old. It is with great joy that members of the congregation announce the time has come for the organ’s rededication. Through sacrificial giving, money was raised by the congregation of St. John's and members of the Fairbank community to see this organ become fully refurbished and improved.
The Levsen Organ Company of Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities, began the refurbishing project Monday, Oct. 26, and members are very excited as they anticipate its completion.
A rededication of this organ to God will take place during the normal Sunday service on Nov. 15th. There will be special music, as well, from an accomplished guest organist. All are welcome to join in person or on the church’s livestream at facebook.com/stjohnsandgracelp.