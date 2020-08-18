ORANGE CITY — Angela James was among 92 graduate students who were awarded a Master of Education degree from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies Saturday, July 18.
Jeff and Karen Barker, Northwestern College theatre professors who retired in May after 32 years on the faculty, gave the commencement address.
James, of Stanley, graduated with a Master’s degree in early childhood from Northwestern College.
Northwestern’s M.Ed. program offers instruction in seven tracks —early childhood, early childhood + endorsement, educational administration + principal endorsement, master teacher, special education, special education + endorsement, and teacher leadership—that are designed to be completed in two years or less. The program exists entirely online and qualifies graduates for positions like lead teachers, peer coaches, and jobs at AEAs, colleges and nonprofit educational organizations. It is ranked second among the nation’s Top Low-Cost Online Master’s Programs by BestMasterDegrees.com.
Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,400 students in Orange City, Iowa.