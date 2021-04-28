Starmont FFA members compete at 93rd State Leadership Conference

ARLINGTON — Starmont FFA members attended the 93rd State Leadership Conference in Des Moines on April 19 and 20 where they competed in several career and leadership development events alongside other state level recognition events.
Abigail Krogmann competed in the FFA Creed Leadership Development Event where she received a bronze rating. Starmont FFA members competing in Career Development Events included: Lexi Krogmann (10th overall Team Ag Sales Individual), Michael McDonough, Sam Kremer, and Jacob Wessels (Team Ag Sales, silver rating); Rebecca Falck, Alyssa Kleinlein, Addison Popham, and Maria Gruman (Biotech, bronze rating); Louis Hamlett, Henry Hayes (7th overall individual test), and Makenzie Plagman (Farm Business Management, gold rating); Makayla Krogmann (Greenhand Test, gold rating) and Madelyn Kirby (Greenhand Test, silver rating); Billie Jo Schlueter, Hailee McIntyre, Amanda Becker, and Matthew Stocks (Poultry Evaluation, silver rating), Sarah Fenton and Hailey Bergfeld (Chapter Display, gold rating).
Several Starmont FFA members also received their Iowa degree. The Iowa degree is the highest degree of recognition for FFA members in the state of Iowa. Iowa Degree recipients included: Amanda Becker, Hailey Bergfeld, Sam Kremer, Lexi Krogmann, Hailee McIntyre, Kenna Meisgeier and Matthew Stocks.
Starmont FFA was also recognized as a Supreme National Chapter at the convention.