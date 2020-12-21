MOUNT PLEASANT — More than 200 students were named to the Iowa Wesleyan University Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Students exemplifying academic excellence represent the United States and countries abroad.
Congratulations to Aylee Pope from Strawberry Point for achieving academic excellence for the fall term.
Criteria to be a part of IW’s Dean’s List include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
