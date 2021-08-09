OELWEIN – Strawn family members gathered at the Lion’s shelter in Oelwein City Park on Saturday, July 31, for their 23rd reunion. Duane Ohrt gave the blessing before the meal. During the social time, families updated their Strawn genealogy.
Attending were Anne Strawn, Duane and Pam Ohrt, all of Oelwein, Jonnika, Gary, Elias, Nolan, and Treyton Kubert, St. Paul, Minn., Allan Strawn, Cedar Rapids, and friend Colleen Koop, Grand Rapids, Mich., Donnette Paxton, Central City, Janice Palmer, Manchester, Terry Emanuel, Torrance, Calif., John and Myrlene Strawn, Cedar Rapids, John Strawn Jr., Clive, Ron and Sharon Strawn, Bellevue, Neb., Carol and Jason Strawn, Arlington, and friend Stephanie Wills, Marble Rock, Matt, Patches, Gunner, and Stella Toebe, Shell Rock, Steve and Barb Hiland, Steve Jr. and Angie Hiland, Mark, Susie, Gabriel, Nicholas, and Andrew Hiland, all of Louisville, Ky.
Another reunion is planned for the summer of 2022.