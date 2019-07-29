OELWEIN – The 21st annual Strawn reunion was held Saturday, July 27, at the Lions shelter in the Oelwein City Park.
Blessing before the noon meal was given by John Strawn Jr., Clive. Family updates and photos were shared during the social time.
Attending were Ron and Sharon Strawn, Bellevue, Neb.; Chandler Bowden and Kara Hemsley, Omaha; Paul and Mary Jane Strawn, Iowa Falls; Duane Strawn, Iowa City; Janice Palmer, Manchester; John and Myrlene Strawn and Bryton Hahn, Cedar Rapids; Allan Strawn, Robins; Rick, Jolissa and Oliver Corbett, Freeport, Ill.; Carol, Jason and Casstle Strawn, Arlington.
Also, John Jr. and Diane Strawn, Clive; Patches, Gunner and Stella Toebe, Shell Rock; Michele Ross and Leadah Price, Sherrill, Iowa; Jessica Swaab, Gracyn, Gavin and Gage, Maxwell; Duane and Pam Ohrt, Chad and Jori Rechkemmer and Anne Strawn, Oelwein.
Another reunion is planned for 2020.