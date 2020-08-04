OELWEIN — Strawn family members gathered at the Lion’s shelter in Oelwein City Park on Saturday, Aug. 1, for their 22nd reunion.
Ron Strawn spoke a few words of “Hope” and Duane Ohrt gave the blessing before the meal.
During the social time families updated the important happenings in their lives.
Attending were Ron and Sharon Strawn, Bellevue, NE; Duane Strawn, Iowa City;
Tonya Strawn Schuttloffel, husband, Stephen and son, Logan, Johnston; Allan Strawn, Robbins; Janice and Lyle Palmer, Manchester; Owen Emanuel and John and Myrlene Strawn, Cedar Rapids; Anne Strawn, Duane and Pam Ohrt, Jessica Swaab, Gracyn, Gavin, and Gage, all of Oelwein.
Another reunion is planned for 2021.