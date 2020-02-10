Do you have a child in your life between the ages of 10-14? A son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandchild? Do you wonder how you can help them now be successful in the future? Do you want to maintain a positive relationship with this young person during the challenging teen years?
A free series called Strengthening Families Program for Parents and Youth 10-14 (Strengthening Families 10-14) is scheduled for Monday nights at Oelwein Middle School starting Feb. 17. Strengthening Families 10-14 is a proven effective family program that promotes positive communication, family bonding and joint problem solving skills.
Students attend the program with an adult. The first hour adults and students meet separately, then the second hour families come together to do activities and projects together. A free meal is provided to participants before the program at 5:30 p.m., and childcare for siblings is also available free of charge. The sessions are 6-8 p.m.
Strengthening Families 10-14 is coordinated for Fayette County through a team of agency partners that includes Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Oelwein Community Schools, Parent Share and Support, and Building Direction for Families.
For more information about Strengthening Families 10-14 or to register, contact Deb Kahler at the Fayette County Extension office, 563-425-3331 or dkahler@iastate.edu.