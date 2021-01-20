Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 500 students who were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list. The following local students were recognized:

Vanessa Hamlett of Aurora

Kaden Howard of Independence

The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

About Buena Vista University

Commitment to education for service, Division III athletics, and experiential learning opportunities provide students with skills sought by employers and community leaders. With an average scholarship of more than 50 percent off tuition, BVU represents an affordable option for all. Visit bvu.edu for more.

