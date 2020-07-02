DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the spring semester 2020 academic dean's list.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degree, as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to more than 2,200 students. Visit www.dbq.edu.
Students are listed alphabetically by hometowns.
Independence — Katie Gee and Joel Sweeney
Jesup — Alex McCombs
Maynard — Dawson Wirtz
Sumner — Hillary Oberbroeckling
Winthrop — Brenna Mulford