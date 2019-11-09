Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the home of Sue Imoehl. Missy Rau presided at the business meeting. Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer reported that the yearly audit has been completed and approved. A thank-you was read from Betty Blunt for the Founders’ Day honor.
New member Katie Schuelke was introduced and welcomed into the club.
Dorothy Gray gave details about the Christmas party to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Mona’s. Menus were distributed for food choices. An email will be sent out for further details and to make reservations for the evening.
Upcoming events were noted including the Everly Brothers Experience at the Williams Center on Friday, Nov. 15, the wreath making class at the library on Saturday, Nov. 23 and the school Christmas music programs throughout the holiday season.
Sue Imoehl presented the program on fabric covered plates. She demonstrated the process beginning with glitter, using mod podge to attach the fabric, adding more mod podge, allowing the fabric to dry, and trimming the edges with a razor blade. Polyurethane spray is applied for the final layer.
She had many plates of various sizes and fabric coverings on display to show the endless possibilities available for home décor depending on one’s interests and for seasonal decorating.
Co-hostesses Kris Rex, Sue Imoehl, Julie Williams, and Susan McFarlane served refreshments for the evening.
The next meeting will be the Christmas party for members and guests on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at Mona’s. Co-hostesses are Dorothy Gray, Joane Amick, Jo Sanborn, Beth Kerr and Betty Blunt.