Readers of all ages will discover how “Reading Colors Your World” this summer at the Oelwein Public Library during the Summer Reading Program. Programs for all ages will take place during the month of June. Registration began Monday, May 24.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some aspects of the reading program will be different than they have been in past years. While masks are not required in the library, patrons are encouraged to wear them while in the building, for the safety of everyone.
The 2021 Summer Reading Program is open to everyone, preschool through adult, with programs, prize drawings, story times, and more. Back again this year as a children’s prize is a doll, with handmade clothes, generously donated by a library patron. Other prizes include Oelwein Dollars, movie passes, bowling passes, and a chainmaille bracelet kit.
Winning prizes is easy. You get a ticket just for registering for the Summer Reading Program. You get another ticket every week when you bring in your reading log. You get another ticket for attending a program, too. Then you just put the ticket in the container for the prize you want to win. Easy!
“Reading Colors Your World” kicks off on Wednesday, June 9 at 2 p.m. with a program for adults and teens. Now that spring is in the air, flowers are popping up everywhere. We have a way to preserve this springtime beauty and create a pretty piece of art. It’s called “Flower Pounding” and it involves hammering flowers onto watercolor paper. The color from the flowers leaks onto the paper, and it ends up looking almost like a painting. The finished pieces can be used as bookmarks and notecards. We will teach you the technique and then you can create your own masterpiece. We will provide everything needed, but please feel free to bring your own special flowers.
The Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will present the program, “Tails & Tales,” on Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Why do some animals have tails and what do they do with them? Meet a few live animals up close and discover how animals use their tails and other adaptations. They’ll even share some animal tales along the way.
On Wednesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. the Grout Museum will present “Mad Mixture.” This program combines the best of Super Cold, Combustion, Snakes Alive!, and Kitchen Science into one awesome program that is sure to please everyone. This program will be outside, weather permitting.
On Friday, June 18, Sondra Cabell from the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center will present a “Leaf Art” program for teens and adults. Make a work of art out of dried leaves. All you need to bring is your creativity.
Kim from Cedar Valley Art and Wine will lead a painting on canvas class on Monday, June 21 at 2 p.m. Participants will choose a letter that they would like to “illuminate” or embellish with flowers, or leaves, or sleek lines, or color block. Kim will help guide your creativity. Pre-registration and payment is due by June 17 to reserve your spot for this event. The cost is $10 for materials. This program is limited to 20 participants, so reserve your spot soon. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for sponsoring the instructor.
Have you ever wondered how stained glass is made? Join us on Tuesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. for a demonstration by Connie, Jake and Marty (CJMS) on how these lovely pieces are put together. CJMS have been working together since 2007 with many examples of their work in the community, including the library.
The creative, colorful fun continues with a “Make Your Own Kaleidoscope” program on Wednesday, June 23 at 2 p.m. All materials needed to make a kaleidoscope of your own design will be provided. This project will also be available as a take-home kit for those unable to attend the program.
The reading program concludes with a “Draw Your Own Comic” activity. Everything you need will be provided, so come with some ideas of what story you want to tell through the comic form. This program will also be available as a take-home kit for those unable to attend the program. Following this program will be the drawing for prizes. You do not need to be present to win. Tickets for the prize drawing must be turned in by the end of the day on Tuesday, June 29.
Registration for “Reading Colors Your World” started Monday, May 24. For more information, call the library at 319-283-1515 or visit our website at www.oelwein.lib.ia.us. Registration forms are available on the website. Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free of charge.