Summer Handel, Steven McCardle announce engagement

Steven McCardle and Summer Handel

ARLINGTON – Summer Handel and Steven McCardle announce their engagement and upcoming wedding, to be held on September 7, 2019, at Handel Farm in Arlington.

Summer, a native of Arlington, is the daughter of Don Handel and Cheryl Handel. A graduate of Starmont High School and Upper Iowa University, she works at Veridian Credit Union.

Steven, from Independence, is the son of Larry McCardle and Connie Coonrad. He graduated from Independence High School and the truck driving school at Kirkwood College. Steven works for Johnson’s Feed Inc (JFI).

The couple will make their home in Washburn.

