We have had guests from all parts of the United States so far this summer at the Wilder Memorial Museum in Strawberry Point. Family members of Blanche and Gladys visited from Iowa City this past week . The niece remarked, “It is always good to come back and see the contributions from my aunts to the Doll Museum.”
“This place is a real gem!” said a gentleman from Oelwein, who remarked that he had visited the museum at least 45 times!
A guest from Cedar Rapids commented, “This is a very special place. I’ve seen things today that I have never seen before.”
Our guests continue to be very complimentary about the museum and toward our guides, Olivia White and Megan Brase. Their questions make us investigate artifacts further.
Jonathan Banse presented a riveting program about the Pandemic of 1918 and how it affected Clayton County Saturday evening , Aug. 7. Good discussion and questions were generated from the program. Jonathan is continuing his education at the George Mason College, Fairfax, Virginia, and working for the Smithsonian Museum. We wish him well.
Our summer programs will continue on the following dates at the museum
Saturday, Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m. – Betty Dittmer, Tinker Hill/Dittmer Hill History
Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. — Jan Esch, Kleinlein Hollow History
Sunday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m. – Nolan Knight, Iowa Jay Cees Bicycle Race 1964
Sunday, Oct. 24, 1 p.m. – Ed Gibbs – Community History
Saturday, Nov. 6, Dinner & Dubuque Music Men Chorus.
Our programs are a very important outreach to our community. People don’t come to the museum like they go to the hardware store, drug store, grocery store, or gas station. If you read the museum articles, you have an idea what the Wilder Memorial Museum showcases; come see more.