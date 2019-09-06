Arlington Place Assisted Living in Oelwein will kick off National Assisted Living Week and celebrate Grandparents Day with a family potluck at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Residents and all family members are invited to bring a favorite dish to share at the potluck.
A week full of activities is planned around the “A Spark of Creativity” theme of National Assisted Living Week, Sept. 8-14, beginning with Create Your Own Crazy Hat at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Persons are invited to decorate a crazy hat to wear to lunch, where residents and staff will vote for their favorite.
On Tuesday, Sept. 10, Spark Your Snack Appetite will be held at 2:30 p.m. on the back patio where everyone can roast a s’more for a delicious afternoon snack.
Creative Weaving will be the activity at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Persons are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue to commemorate 9/11 and enjoy a creative afternoon of straw weaving, using plastic straws and yarn, for a key chain, bracelet or bookmark.
A Nature Scavenger Hunt will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. There will be exploring along the nature trail to collect six key pieces for Friday’s craft idea. Residents will be escorted through the trail and helped to find items as needed.
Collage Creations will be the craft activity on Friday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. Using the gathered nature items and magazine clippings, residents will create collages.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, residents are invited to Spark a Memory as they gather in the front lounge for Lawrence Welk and reminisce.