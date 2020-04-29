AMES – America’s SBDC Iowa is promoting a social media campaign to support small businesses across the state. Their campaign, Support Small Businesses 5 Day Challenge, is a way that everyone can support small businesses from the safety of their home.
The six-part video series will consist of an announcement video on Sunday, April 26, and then a daily challenge the rest of the week. Examples of the challenge include tagging small businesses on social media, purchasing gift cards, writing online reviews and sending caring messages to small business owners.
“America’s SBDC Iowa’s campaign began as an idea from our North Central Iowa SBDC office,” said state director Lisa Shimkat. “It was developed further, and we reached out to statewide partners, as well as other Small Business Development Centers across the nation, to promote the campaign. We’re excited to promote a way for everyone to support all types of small businesses from the safety of their home. Our hashtag for the campaign also has an encouraging message of #Back2Biz.”
“Small businesses have been suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that affects all of us,” said John Lawrence, Iowa State University vice president for extension and outreach.
“ISU Extension and Outreach has staff and county council members in every county in the state. We support this campaign because we are part of Iowa’s communities. We want to support our neighbors and see small businesses succeed,” Lawrence said.
To access the campaign videos, go to www.iowasbdc.org/5-day-challenge/. The videos will also be available daily, from April 26 – May 1 at
America’s SBDC Iowa also has a COVID-19 resource page available at www.iowasbdc.org/COVID-19. All 15 regional centers of America’s SBDC Iowa are fully staffed and trained to assist small business owners with their questions and concerns during this challenging time.
America’s SBDC Iowa is an outreach program of Iowa State University’s Ivy College of Business and the Office of Economic Development and Industry Relations.