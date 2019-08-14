ARLINGTON — Donna Lein will be guest of honor at a surprise birthday open house Saturday, Aug. 17, at Delish @ Decades party room, 25 S. Frederick, in Oelwein. The open house will be held from 12-4 p.m. No gifts are requested.
Donna is celebrating her 85th birthday. Her daughter Shelley Lein of Vernon Hills, Ill., and son Nathan (Jamie) Lein of Arlington are hosting the event. Donna’s family also includes two more daughters, Sarah Lein of Apex, North Carolina, and Susan Lein of Berea, Ky., and six grandchildren.
Everyone is invited to stop in for a chat and refreshments.