OELWEIN — The family of Margie Kuennen is planning a surprise card shower to honor her 89th birthday on October 14th. Since her family is unable to celebrate her big day with her due to COVID-19, they know she would love to hear from friends and family. They are asking you to send a card or letter with greetings or a favorite memory to: 1101 3rd Street SW, #125, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Surprise card shower for Margie Kuennen
Deb Kunkle
