Sylvia Mork joins Farm Bureau Financial Services as Wealth Management Advisor

Farm Bureau Financial Services announces Sylvia Mork has joined its wealth management practice in River Bluffs Region of Northeast Iowa.
As a Wealth Management Advisor, Mork will help Farm Bureau client/members prepare for the future and protect what matters by providing financial planning, advisory services, and investment solutions to families, individuals and businesses.
She will use Farm Bureau’s Your Future Advantage process to guide client/members through the steps to create customized plans to achieve both short- and long-term financial goals.
Prior to becoming a Wealth Management Advisor, Mork built a successful career as a Social Work Executive, helping individuals and businesses achieve their goals. Her office is located at 107 E, State Street in Fayette, and she travels throughout the region to meet with clients.
Mork is an active member of the community and volunteers with a variety of community events and organizations. She and her husband live on the family’s Centennial Farm in rural West Union. When not helping clients secure their financial futures, she enjoys boating, fishing and spending time with family and friends.