AMANA — Tannenbaum Forest in the Historic Amana Colonies is back. There is an authentic holiday experience waiting for all ages.
Welcome the winter season on Nov. 27 with the Tannenbaum Forest in the Amana Colonies. This year’s celebration will feature a stroll through the Forest where more than 40 Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, a beautiful nativity, and a 17’ tall German style Christmas pyramid will create the backdrop to a special Christmas season.
To add to the ambiance, the trees are displayed in a historic century-old barn. A free-will donation of $3.00 is encouraged. Proceeds of the forest benefit The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The Amana Colonies will celebrate the 35th Prelude to Christmas Dec. 4-6. Prelude to Christmas features music, food sampling, a scavenger hunt, a Vintner’s Dinner, and specials in many of the shops along with decorate streets and a great holiday atmosphere.
Children’s Weekend Dec. 12-13 features specials including a chance to see one of Santa’s reindeer at the Festhhalle on Saturday.
The Tannenbaum Forest is open, weather permitting, each Friday through Sunday, through Dec. 20, with weekday openings for groups available by appointment. Masks are required and due to COVID restrictions a maximum of 15 visitors will be allowed in the Forest at any one time.