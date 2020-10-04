Team Up for 10 … Healthiest State Annual Walk

Fayette County 4-H invites the public to join in on the Healthiest State Walk being held on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The starting point will be the parking lot located behind the Fayette County Extension Office at 218 South Main, Fayette and adjacent to the Fayette Community library parking lot.
This walk is open to participants of all ages. Please arrive by 4 p.m., wear comfy clothes and shoes and bring your own water bottle. This event is being held during National 4-H week so Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator encourages participants to wear green to show pride in 4-H.
To celebrate 10 years of the Healthiest State Annual walk, here are the Top 10 reasons to walk on Oct. 7, according to http://www.iowahealthieststate.com
1. Walking wards off heart disease-Walking increases the heart rate, lowers blood pressure and ultimately strengthens the heart.
2. Walking helps your brain-Increased blood flow to the brain leads to better cognitive function, improved memory and overall protection against mental decline.
3. Walking lightens your mood-In a bad mood? Take a walk! Walking releases endorphins, your body’s natural “happy hormones.”
4. Walking keeps your moving longer-The key to maintaining mobility is regular activity. Exercise – including walking – can help slow down the aging process.
5. Walking tones your muscles-Walking tones your muscles, particularly your leg and abdominal muscles. Get your arms in the action by pumping them while you walk!
6. Walking can help your mental health-Studies show walking can help reduce anxiety and depression. It can also boost self-esteem and reduce symptoms of withdrawal.
7. Walking increases energy levels-Walking increases oxygen flow through the body, boosting levels of hormones that help elevate energy levels.
8. Walking supports your joints-Walking compresses the cartilage in your joints, circulating joint fluid and keeping joints healthy.
9. Walking improves your sleep-A study published recently in the Sleep Health journal found that when adults increase the time they spend walking each day, they sleep better at night.
10. Walking helps you feel connected-Walk with others to connect with friends, family members or co-workers. Due to COVID-19, we know that your Annual Walk “team” may look different this year. But we still encourage you to team up in small groups, with members of your household, or even virtually to reap the social benefits of walking!
A presentation about 4-H will be held at 5:15 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in learning more about or joining 4-H. For more information or questions, please contact Michele at kellymd@iastate.edu or calling the Fayette County Extension Office at 563-425-3331.