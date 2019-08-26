HAWKEYE — All branches (and siblings) of Wilhelm/William Jarchow, Sr. are welcome to attend the 89th annual Jarchow reunion on Sunday, Sept. 8. The reunion will be at the Methodist Church, one block north of the bank, in Hawkeye.
A potluck dinner will be served at noon with the meeting right after dinner. The afternoon will be a time for visiting and maybe sharing some “family stories” that you might remember your parents telling.
If you have pictures to share, bring them along, or maybe you have some you hope someone might be able to identify. Please bring written information on weddings, births, or deaths to add to the Jarchow family record. Relatives are asked to pass this information on to other family members.