MONTICELLO — The East Central Federation and Cedar Valley Callers Association will sponsor the 30th annual Square Dance Benefit for Camp Courageous on Sunday, Oct. 13. The calling begins at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. in the Camp Courageous Sill Barn.
Callers and cuers from all over eastern Iowa and the surrounding areas are invited. Dance clubs, as well as individuals and couples, are welcome to enjoy the afternoon dancing and visiting the camp. Tours will be available for anyone interested in seeing all that camp has to offer.
Admission is a free will donation to camp. Participants are asked to bring cookies or a snack to share. Beverages are provided.