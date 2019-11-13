DES MOINES – LifeServe Blood Center wants to use this month of gratitude to say thanks for giving.
Without generous volunteer blood donors, hospital patients wouldn’t have access to the lifesaving transfusions needed for their treatment. Blood cannot be created in a lab and there’s simply no substitute for it.
Donating blood is the easiest way to make a huge impact in your community. One hour of your time and one pint of your blood will save three local lives; that’s more than some people can do in a lifetime of service.
Persons can give back to your community by rolling up a sleeve at an upcoming community blood drive.
Elgin/Clermont/Wadena Communities Blood Drive, Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Elgin Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave.
Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.