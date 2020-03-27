According to candystore.com, here is this year’s list of Top 10 Easter candies, if you are planning to wow the kids with Easter baskets this holiday.
10. Skittles-Filled Easter Eggs.
Similarly Skittles Easter eggs combine the fun and re-sealability of candy in a plastic Easter egg, with the desirability of not being generic jell beans. Skittles are a very popular candy overall.
9. Sour Patch Easter Bunnies.
It’s no surprise that Sour Patch Kids are hugely popular right now. Sour candy and spicy candy have both gone through a resurgence of late.
8. Foil-Wrapped Chocolate Eggs.
What’s not to love of the foil wrapped chocolates, especially when they have some candy crunchies inside. The cookies and creme variety are extra points. The only drawback is they can be messy if they are eaten warm.
7. Robins Eggs from Whoppers.
Robins Eggs are little Whoppers malt balls shaped like eggs and covered with a crispy candy shell. The shells are colored with speckles to look like little robin eggs. These are crunchy and satisfying.
6. Lindt Chocolate Carrots.
Lindt Chocolate Carrots are delightful. Foil wrapped chocolate carrots are designed to look like little carrots. They look divine in an Easter Basket and the flavor is nice too. Lindt is known for quality, and these chocolate carrots have hints of hazelnut to give them a warm and fuzzy feeling.
5. Jelly Beans (Gourmet / Naturally-Flavored).
Jellybeans did really well when they distinguished themselves as being gourmet or made with natural flavorings. Basically, any fancy jellybeans work well. You can tell the difference usually by the size. Nice jellybeans tend to be on the smaller side. The flavor difference is gigantic though. The vibrant flavors that come out of naturally flavored, or gourmet jellybeans, like Jelly Belly are great.
4. Kinder Joy Eggs Candy.
Kinder Eggs haven’t been in the Easter candy lexicon very long, but they’ve made a huge splash. Who doesn’t love a surprise toy inside of anything? And when that thing is yummy chocolatey wafer balls floating in creamy candy goodness, it’s a win-win.
3. Chocolate Bunnies (Hollow).
Here is the quintessential Easter candy. The chocolate bunny. Tale as old as time, well at least the 19th century. The story goes that there was a German goddess named Ostara, who was the goddess of spring and fertility. Her name is thought by some to be the origin for the very word Easter. In German, the word for Easter is Ostern.
Anyway, there is a myth about her turning a bird into a bunny to save it, so there you have the Easter Bunny. That was hundreds of years ago. Chocolate bunnies are slightly more recent. You can find molds for chocolate bunnies in Germany that go back to the 1890s. They were also being made around that time by some Pennsylvania Dutch, one in particular named Robert L. Strohecker.
It’s fun, it’s big, it’s festive, and it better be hollow. Hollow chocolate bunnies are all the fun without any of the hard work or guilt involved with trying to eat a solid chocolate bunny. Classic must-have. But the solid ones are too much. Need a nice balance of a hollow one whose shell is not too thin.
2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs.
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are an absolute juggernaut in the candy world. These are like those, except shaped like an egg. Yeah, that’s about it. Pretty awesome. Peanut butter and chocolate, what could be better. Super-sized egg? Love it.
1. Cadbury Mini Eggs. Wins again.
Simply glorious. They may not have the history of chocolate bunnies, but Cadbury Mini Eggs are hugely popular. They were far and away the most popular Easter candy in the Candystore.com study. There is just something about these little eggs that is irresistible. The flavor of the shell and chocolate combined has a specialness to it that is perfect harmony. Really good.